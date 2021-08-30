megaBONK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,774.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $238,379.94 and $6,774.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

