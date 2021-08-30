MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 6.3% Higher

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.24. 1,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $635.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.