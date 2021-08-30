Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Trading Up 0.4%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.73 and last traded at C$12.55. Approximately 9,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$414.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 529.41%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

