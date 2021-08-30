Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88 on Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

