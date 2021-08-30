Membership Collective Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Membership Collective Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Membership Collective Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28).

MCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Membership Collective Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of MCG opened at $11.01 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

