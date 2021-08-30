Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $22,455.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

