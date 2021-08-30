MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lifted by Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 180.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 30.7% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $40,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,871.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,643.19. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

