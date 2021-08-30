Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 152.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

