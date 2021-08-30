Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,024 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.80. 165,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,212,820. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

