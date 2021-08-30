Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

