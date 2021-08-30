Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 12,744 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $59.71. 11,980,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

