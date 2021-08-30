Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.57. 3,255,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,464. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

