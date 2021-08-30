Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,758 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 10.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $68,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 303,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

