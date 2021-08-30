Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,245. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.