Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 4,537 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 88.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 93.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $55.16. 14,072,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,605,010. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

