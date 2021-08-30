Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 8,508 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,024,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

