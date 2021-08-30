Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,772. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

