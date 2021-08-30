Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,425 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 202,692 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.14.

