Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,143 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. 5,281,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,324. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.