Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $839.59. 490,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $740.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $843.01. The stock has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

