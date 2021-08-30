Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.87. 1,317,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

