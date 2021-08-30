Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.59 on Monday, hitting $455.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,433. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

