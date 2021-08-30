Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.10. 2,920,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,100. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $345.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.