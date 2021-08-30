Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. 18,518,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,923,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

