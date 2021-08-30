Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,263.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,976,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,161,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.22 on Monday, hitting $380.26. 26,839,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,334,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

