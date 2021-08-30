Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $503.63. 726,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

