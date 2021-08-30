Meristem Family Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.86. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

