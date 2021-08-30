Meristem Family Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.68. 8,142,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

