Meristem Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

