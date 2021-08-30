Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $1.44 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.84. 896,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

