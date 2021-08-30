Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $337.00. 973,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,012. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $338.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

