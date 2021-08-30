Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 2,795 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. 25,714,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,126,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

