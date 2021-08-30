Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 698 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.37.

CRWD traded up $4.06 on Monday, reaching $286.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.07 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

