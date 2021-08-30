Meristem Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,028. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.