Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 13,393 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,032,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242,150. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

