Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 7,478 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 16.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC owned 1.37% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $106,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.38. 15,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.59 and a 12 month high of $207.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

