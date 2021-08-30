Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.71

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 14159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

