Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Shares Up 0.7%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. 1,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

