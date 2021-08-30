Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.22% from the stock’s current price.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $933.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.43. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. On average, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

