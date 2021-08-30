Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.87. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 7,896 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The stock has a market cap of $995.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 1,078,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

