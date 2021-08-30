Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and $263,695.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,885,224 coins and its circulating supply is 78,885,127 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

