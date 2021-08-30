Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $53,264.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

