Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.20. Metromile shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 39,572 shares.

MILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MILE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $96,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metromile by 140.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,550 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Metromile by 829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,579 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Metromile by 6.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 208,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metromile by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

