Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.53

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of $662.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

