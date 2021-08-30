Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,565.61 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,577.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,466.30. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

