MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 416,493 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

