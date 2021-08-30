Michael E. Dee Buys 3,190 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.95. 761,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

