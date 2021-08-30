Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.
NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $96.96.
In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.