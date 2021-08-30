Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.