Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 5th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,845 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 437,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $118,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

