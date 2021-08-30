Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

MSFT opened at $299.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

